Should medical cannabis be accessed more easily?

LONG JOURNEY: Mike Gallagher was on a mission to find out more about medicinal cannabis and its use in Australia after a brain tumour diagnosis. Fan Force

DESPITE dividing opinion, medicinal cannabis has been put firmly on the agenda with a growing number of people seeking it out.

High as Mike, a new film which examines the issue by following one man's journey after being diagnosed with a brain tumour is due to be screened in Yamba in September, but the organiser needs community support.

After seeing the film being screened across the country, Valley local Darren Page got in touch with Fan Force, an initiative that helps communities have films they want screened in cinemas.

Mr Page said the film would screen provided the group reached its target of 49 tickets sold and he wanted more locals to understand the issues faced by those trying to access medicinal cannabis.

"As long as we get enough tickets sold by September 6 it will go ahead,” he said.

"I want to try and stop the suffering and get the government to make it a bit more accessible.”

The film follows Mike Gallagher, who has a brain tumour, throughout the country as he looks for answers to life and death questions.

The documentary has testimonies from patients with a broad range of medical conditions, along with opinions and results from all sides of the debate to show the situation faced by those trying to access the drug.

"Many of those who use it swear by it for the relief of suffering, especially when all else has failed.” Mr Page said.

"They might get a script but when they get it filled it might cost $100 dollars a month so it is one thing to get doctors to prescribe it but another to pay for.

"The difficulty in sourcing the product (means) a lot of people are turning to the black market.”

If enough tickets are sold, High as Mike will screen on Tuesday, September 17, at 1pm at Yamba Cinema. Tickets are $18 including a booking fee and are only available online.

Tickets available as https://fan-force.com/screenings/high-as-mike-yamba-cinema/