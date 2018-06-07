Should the video ref be allowed to rule on forward passes?

LEAGUE: When the video referees were analysing Josh Addo-Carr's State of Origin Game I-sealing try in the 68th minute, it exposed just how ridiculous the current rules of what they can and can't judge on actually are.

In slow motion, more than three million viewers watched as a long James Maloney pass was projected at least three metres forward into the arms of the New South Wales winger.

After checking the touch line and grounds, the video referee had no choice but to throw up the green "TRY" on the big screen to give NSW the deserved 22-12 win, but that pass has become a sticking point in many Maroons fans' post-mortem.

There is no arguing the result.

NSW picked a better team, defended like champions in an opening 10-minute onslaught, then on the back of slick dummy half work from hooker Damien Cook and barnstorming runs from fullback James Tedesco found a way to win.

One need only look at the stats for more evidence the Blues deserved it.

The Blues made five line breaks to Queensland's solitary effort, they conceded one penalty to the Maroons' four, and - the most telling - missed 24 tackles to Queensland's 53.

There is no argument: NSW were deserved winners.

Without taking too much away from Addo-Carr's first Origin try, it is embarrassing to see a clear forward pass go unpenalised.

It was made worse given Maloney was pinged for a similar, albeit not as obvious, play earlier in the game.

Is it time video referees were allowed to rule on the forward pass if it leads directly to a try?

Many have complained about how long officials take to review tries, but I'm sure many fans would be fine if it meant the correct decision was made.

In Wednesday's case, it doesn't change the result, and nor it should, but it would be a hell of a lot easier to cop a match-winning try if it was legitimate.