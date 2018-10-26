Should we give way to tourists taking photos on the street?

International tourists in Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival are doing whatever it takes to capture the perfect jacaranda photos including playing 'chicken' with traffic on some of the city's busiest roads.

International tourists in Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival are doing whatever it takes to capture the perfect jacaranda photos including playing 'chicken' with traffic on some of the city's busiest roads. Bill North

GRAFTON HAS spoken.

When The Daily Examiner and the president of the Jacaranda Festival Jeff Smith asked people to be patient and kind to tourists while they are in town for the Jacaranda Festival, the community definitely had something to say.

While come community members believe we should give way to the tourists, others believe the tourists are at fault for stepping onto the road.

Gabriella Perry: "Everyone in Grafton should seriously just give way to the tourist for the month. Like seriously? It's one of the only major event that brings people and money into the town, if you can't calm down and stop or give way while a couple of people get some photos, I feel sorry for you.”

Christopher Blanchard: "It might me time for council to consider designated road closures in Turf street at certain pre determined hours to facilitate the tourists and help their interest grow. It's the area around See park is the busiest.”

Chloe Wormald: "It's sad that they will probably get scared off by some of the Rude people in our town I heard someone yelling at a tourist yesterday for driving slower around the Main Street.”

However, some people were on the other side of the argument, believing that that pedestrians need to follow the rules.

Fiona Baker: "Until a pedestrian or share road sign is put up in the area I don't see why it should be legal to bodge the rule book for the sake of photos.”

Tanya Kilduff: "Tourists shouldn't be standing in the middle of the road to take photos.”

Jade Rodgers said: "Council should close the roads for tourists have seen these guys stop and walk in front of the traffic with no concept of safety for there life just to get a photo.”

Lynne Fielden: "How's about telling the visitors to not stand in the middle of the roads and refuse to move when motorists are going past the worst street for it is (Turf) street near the pub we are all for visitors coming and seeing the trees that flower but do it in a safe manner.”

While others could see both sides of the story.

Melissa Purnell: "I think it's lovely how excited they are - and I agree, last thing we need is to scare future tourists off. That said, they do stand in the most ridiculous spots & make it so dangerous - whether they forget or don't realise it's a road?! I'm happy to give way, I just hope their tour guides are making them aware that it's dangerous. Maybe council could put up some temporary signs for ALL of us to just be more cautious.”

Read the story here: JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"