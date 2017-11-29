Should we have kangaroo memorial sites as well?

BAD news for chicken lovers hoping to have a memorial erected at the site of this week's truck crash: Facebook has spoken.

Within moments of posting the story on our page, Daily Examiner readers jumped in to air their astonishment at PETA's request to install this memorial:

PETA has requested permission to install a roadside memorial for the chickens killed in a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

While it's tragic, firstly for many chickens that fell victim to the crash, but secondly to those survivors who will no doubt 'meat' their doom shortly, it was clear many readers felt that PETA's suggestion to erect a memorial was just a tad too far:

John Utz

They should put up a memorial at most truck stops .. do you have any clue how much chicken they murder when they try to turn it to food.

Cathy Nielsen

Yeah right and all chickens passing that site can no doubt read the tribute. The world has gone mad.

Ken Bodycote

Ya gotta be bloody kidding so we have a memorial beside every dead roo on the road do we?

Helen Taylor

Its April fools right. What a joke.

Bruce Ironmonger

Can we have cane toad memorials as well.

Francesca Williams

Oh the irony. Those chooks were on their way to the slaughter house, so do they want to put a memorial there too?

Sue Porter

Peta has well and truly jumped that line in the sand from a bit weird to certifiable.

This isn't the first time PETA have come up with some interesting tactics to promote animal rights.

COLONEL SANDER'S GRAVESTONE FRIEND

Next to the grave of KFC Colonel Sanders is another headstone engraved with a tribute to "Kind Friend of Chickens" which garnered a bit of attention in the news:

The gravestone makes a pretty bold statement to the Colonel

GOT MILK? WELL, NOW YOU HAVE AUTISM (ACCORDING TO PETA)

When PETA decided to post up a "Got Autism" billboard strongly suggesting a connection between milk and Autism, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network fought and won to have it removed:

PETA made the claim that milk causes Austism. PETA

PETA SAYS: IF YOU EAT MEAT, YOU'RE A SERIAL KILLER

Back in the early 1990s when serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, who dabbled in cannibalism, was front page news in the US media, PETA came up with a campaign which suggested all meat-eaters where the next Dahmer:

According to PETA, meat-eaters are serial killers PETA

THIS IS THE BREAST ICE CREAM...

In 2008, PETA sent the ice cream giant Ben and Jerry's a letter to request that they start making ice cream with human milk rather than cows. No big surprise that this never caught on...