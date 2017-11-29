Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Should we have kangaroo memorial sites as well?

Jenna Thompson
by

BAD news for chicken lovers hoping to have a memorial erected at the site of this week's truck crash: Facebook has spoken.

Within moments of posting the story on our page, Daily Examiner readers jumped in to air their astonishment at PETA's request to install this memorial:

PETA has requested permission to install a roadside memorial for the chickens killed in a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.
PETA has requested permission to install a roadside memorial for the chickens killed in a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

 

While it's tragic, firstly for many chickens that fell victim to the crash, but secondly to those survivors who will no doubt 'meat' their doom shortly, it was clear many readers felt that PETA's suggestion to erect a memorial was just a tad too far:

John Utz
They should put up a memorial at most truck stops .. do you have any clue how much chicken they murder when they try to turn it to food.

Cathy Nielsen
Yeah right and all chickens passing that site can no doubt read the tribute. The world has gone mad.

Ken Bodycote
Ya gotta be bloody kidding so we have a memorial beside every dead roo on the road do we?

Helen Taylor
Its April fools right. What a joke.

Bruce Ironmonger
Can we have cane toad memorials as well.

Francesca Williams
Oh the irony. Those chooks were on their way to the slaughter house, so do they want to put a memorial there too?

Sue Porter
Peta has well and truly jumped that line in the sand from a bit weird to certifiable.

 

This isn't the first time PETA have come up with some interesting tactics to promote animal rights.

 

COLONEL SANDER'S GRAVESTONE FRIEND

Next to the grave of KFC Colonel Sanders is another headstone engraved with a tribute to "Kind Friend of Chickens" which garnered a bit of attention in the news:

The gravestone makes a pretty bold statement to the Colonel
The gravestone makes a pretty bold statement to the Colonel

 

GOT MILK? WELL, NOW YOU HAVE AUTISM (ACCORDING TO PETA)

When PETA decided to post up a "Got Autism" billboard strongly suggesting a connection between milk and Autism, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network fought and won to have it removed:

 

PETA made the claim that milk causes Austism.
PETA made the claim that milk causes Austism. PETA

 

PETA SAYS: IF YOU EAT MEAT, YOU'RE A SERIAL KILLER

Back in the early 1990s when serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, who dabbled in cannibalism, was front page news in the US media, PETA came up with a campaign which suggested all meat-eaters where the next Dahmer:

According to PETA, meat-eaters are serial killers
According to PETA, meat-eaters are serial killers PETA

 

THIS IS THE BREAST ICE CREAM...

In 2008, PETA sent the ice cream giant Ben and Jerry's a letter to request that they start making ice cream with human milk rather than cows. No big surprise that this never caught on...

Thankfully, not the latest flavour for Ben and Jerry's ice cream.
Thankfully, not the latest flavour for Ben and Jerry's ice cream.

Related Items

Topics:  chicken truck crash peta

Grafton Daily Examiner
Friend tells court horror story of one-punch incident

Friend tells court horror story of one-punch incident

ONE punch between two life-long mates left one dead after a night of drinking.

  • News

  • 29th Nov 2017 2:30 PM

Bird Country author to sign copies of her Valley based book

Author Claire Aman with a copy of her book Bird Country. Meet her in Yamba on Saturday.

Local inspiration for new book of short stories

Panel meets to determine future of private hospital

The Albion Hotel in Grafton is on the site of a proposed new private hospital and specialist centre.

The next step toward a private hospital in Grafton happens today.

WATCH: Accused Centrelink fraudster dons disguise

"NOT GUILTY": Rebecca Teece, 36, hides her face outside Lismore courthouse. Teece has pleaded not guilty to four counts of gaining financial advantage by deception and will face a trial in Sydney.

Woman tried to hide her identity after Lismore court appearance

Local Partners