BIRD'S EYE VIEW: Photographer Andrew Nicholson took this shot of Wooli as the storms rolled in, from a Phantom 4 drone.

CLARENCE Valley Ccouncil is considering providing sewerage services to Wooli residents, and are asking for opinions from residents before they make the decision.

You can find a FAQs and ask your own question at: http://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/possibleseweringwooli

Community consultation closes at 4pm on Monday, May 29.