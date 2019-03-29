Show and shine for Everingham boats, the 'hot rods on water'

LOOKING GOOD: Everingham fanatics believe their boats are the "hot rods” of the marine world and love to "bling” them up.

LOOKING GOOD: Everingham fanatics believe their boats are the "hot rods” of the marine world and love to "bling” them up.

THEY'RE often called the "hot rods” of the boating world and this weekend devotees of the Everingham power boat are trekking to Grafton for their bi-annual show and shine, Everfest.

Event organiser Darren Hallam said around 30 to 40 boats from around Australia, all dressed in their finest will be on show this weekend on the banks of the Clarence River in front of Grafton's Crown Hotel.

"Everingham is one of the most well-known names in the powerboating and circuit racing world,” Mr Hallam said.

"They're the hot rods on water. A lot of the guys coming this weekend will have gone to a lot of trouble finding the extra bit of bling for this.”

He said the boats coming would showcase the evolution of the Everingham over the decades.

"There will be everything right up to the twin turbos and super charged Chevrolets,” he said.

Mr Hallam said Everfest was typically unstructured to allow people easy access to all the boats on show.

"It's a real social get-together for us,” he said. "Some people will take their boats for a spin on the river, but for most of us, it's a chance to have a look at each other's boats and brag about what we've done.”

He said the event would bring a mix of Everingham boat's ranging from early model timber race and ski boats to early fibreglass circuit race and ski race boats, and also current model race and social boats.

Owners come from NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.