Show builds on old attractions

Leone Roberts and Stuart Gerthy get ready in The Barn for the 2018 Grafton Show.

Leone Roberts and Stuart Gerthy get ready in The Barn for the 2018 Grafton Show. Caitlan Charles

IT'S THAT time of year again when the whole of Grafton stops for one thing - The Grafton Show.

With tons of fun for the whole family, including animal events, cooking, decorated cakes, demolition derby produce, floral art, home brewing, needle work, pet shows, the showgirl competition and the biggest show of all - the Aussie FMX, a freestyle motocross entertainment experience.

Vice president Stuart Gerathy said it was going to be an extremely fun year at the show.

"We've got all the old favourites,” he said.

But in addition to those favourites, there are new attractions like the Aussie FMX, which will bring Brodie Carmichael and a few of his closest friends to town.

Aussie FMX began with Mr Carmichael talking about what he loved to do with his friends - performing tricks while flying through the air.

Now, he has a professional and polished show of freestyle motocross which will be a highlight of the show's evening entertainment.

This year, the kids pet show is coming back after such a successful first year.

"It was pretty popular last year,” he said.

IN FLIGHT: Aussie FMX show off their skills. Amber Hooker

"We're hoping we will get a few more entries this year.

"They get the opportunity to win prizes, which includes money, pet food, sashes.”

You can register online or on the morning of the competition.

But Mr Gerathy said as fun as the new attractions and kids events would be, the old favourites, like the birds, the produce barn, and the arts and crafts were still a major part of the show.

This year, because The Maclean Show is not going ahead, Mr Gerathy said they would be running the Maclean Show Societies' events.

"We anticipate we will get some people who live in the Lower Clarence will come, and we will be running the Maclean Show's cake event,” he said.

"So I would anticipate there would be more cakes to judge this year.”

Mr Gerathy said the show society loved getting feedback and the community should let them know what they enjoy about this year's show.

"The best people to evaluate you are your customers, they are the best people to tell you how well the show can improve,” he said.

"If you're getting feedback, you can act on the feedback,” Mr Gerathy said.

NEED TO KNOW

Cost:

Adults $15

Students 16-18 years $10

Children 5-16 years $5

Children under 5 free

Pensioners $10

Family $35

Opening hours:

The showground will open at 9am, and events will finish up at 9pm.