Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maclean Show flower exhibit organiser Ros Higgins takes a lse look at the rose disply created by floral artist Judtih Little to honour long time exhibitor Syd Mattock, who died last month.
Maclean Show flower exhibit organiser Ros Higgins takes a lse look at the rose disply created by floral artist Judtih Little to honour long time exhibitor Syd Mattock, who died last month. Adam Hourigan
News

Show floral tribute honours 'nature's gentleman'

Adam Hourigan
by
7th May 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SYD Mattock's friendly smile and warm manner has greeted many at the Maclean Show flower exhibit.

This year, a bloom of his beloved roses greets visitors instead - a tribute after he passed away aged 95 last month.

"He was nature's gentleman,” organiser Ros Higgins said.

"A wondrous, generous man, very kind, and he'd bring in pot plants, orchids and hundreds and hundreds of roses. He'd come in with three or four polystyrene boxes full of them. He loved them.”

The rose display, created by local floral artist Judith Little, stands pride of place at the flower section of the show, with hundreds of plants, orchids, cut flowers and floral artworks exhibited.

For Ms Higgins, who took over the exhibit more than 20 years ago, it is continuing a gardening love affair that started as a five-year-old.

"My mother used to get brown paper packages from my father who worked in Sydney and they'd have these flowers and bulbs wrapped up,” she said.

"Doing the flowers here is a wonderful community thing, you make new friends, you meet the most beautiful people - and just look at the flowers around here.

"You can't be unhappy around flowers, it gives you inspiration.”

Ms Higgins said she was constantly surprised and amazed by some of the entries coming into the show, giving her tips for the future.

"You can never stop learning about them, the flowers, there's always something,” she said.

The flower exhibit is one of many that opens today and tomorrow at the Maclean Show

IN BLOOM: Maclean Show flower show organiser Ros Higgins, Sue King, Dolores McDonald, Kaye Anderson and Janne King set up the display in time for the show opening.
IN BLOOM: Maclean Show flower show organiser Ros Higgins, Sue King, Dolores McDonald, Kaye Anderson and Janne King set up the display in time for the show opening. Adam Hourigan
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

    premium_icon Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

    Crime A driver who swerved to miss an oncoming truck before it crashed says he still has trouble sleeping when he recalls his escape.

    Readers rail about high speed train proposal

    premium_icon Readers rail about high speed train proposal

    Politics High speed rail proposal pushes buttons of readers.

    Lawrence backflip no surprise for bridge backer

    premium_icon Lawrence backflip no surprise for bridge backer

    Opinion John Ibbotson has his say on Sportsman Creek bridge dismantling

    • 7th May 2019 1:00 AM
    Rebels are on the board for 2019 after win over Axemen

    premium_icon Rebels are on the board for 2019 after win over Axemen

    Rugby League South Grafton claim 22-8 win over Orara Valley