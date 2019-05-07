Show floral tribute honours 'nature's gentleman'

Maclean Show flower exhibit organiser Ros Higgins takes a lse look at the rose disply created by floral artist Judtih Little to honour long time exhibitor Syd Mattock, who died last month.

Maclean Show flower exhibit organiser Ros Higgins takes a lse look at the rose disply created by floral artist Judtih Little to honour long time exhibitor Syd Mattock, who died last month. Adam Hourigan

SYD Mattock's friendly smile and warm manner has greeted many at the Maclean Show flower exhibit.

This year, a bloom of his beloved roses greets visitors instead - a tribute after he passed away aged 95 last month.

"He was nature's gentleman,” organiser Ros Higgins said.

"A wondrous, generous man, very kind, and he'd bring in pot plants, orchids and hundreds and hundreds of roses. He'd come in with three or four polystyrene boxes full of them. He loved them.”

The rose display, created by local floral artist Judith Little, stands pride of place at the flower section of the show, with hundreds of plants, orchids, cut flowers and floral artworks exhibited.

For Ms Higgins, who took over the exhibit more than 20 years ago, it is continuing a gardening love affair that started as a five-year-old.

"My mother used to get brown paper packages from my father who worked in Sydney and they'd have these flowers and bulbs wrapped up,” she said.

"Doing the flowers here is a wonderful community thing, you make new friends, you meet the most beautiful people - and just look at the flowers around here.

"You can't be unhappy around flowers, it gives you inspiration.”

Ms Higgins said she was constantly surprised and amazed by some of the entries coming into the show, giving her tips for the future.

"You can never stop learning about them, the flowers, there's always something,” she said.

The flower exhibit is one of many that opens today and tomorrow at the Maclean Show