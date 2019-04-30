Menu
Marissa Newman, Courtney King, Aimee Unitt, Amelia McLachlan, Felicity Ellem, Crystal Ryan, Carmell Sanne and Abbie Ellis at the Grafton Showgirl high tea. Tim Jarrett
Community

Show girls confident they are in for another good year

TIM JARRETT
by
30th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
CONFIDENCE. Whether building it within yourself or instilling it in others, confidence was the word on everyone's lips at a Grafton Showgirl high tea at Flame Tree Cafe this weekend.

Now in its 54th year, the Grafton Showgirl competition was an opportunity for young Grafton women to grow confidence by speaking at the tea in front of judges, families, friends and some who had been involved in the event for over 30 years.

Grafton Showgirl organiser, Carmell Sanne was very proud of all the entrants and said she saw so much potential in girls who had entered in both the senior and junior sections.

"They have really stepped up to the mark and I hope I can continue to help them grow throughout the year," she said.

"And not just the winner and runner up but the whole lot of them."

Ms Sanne explained the program was all about confidence and attitude and it had already had a significant affect on the young women who were involved.

"I think if they have the mindset that hey are going to make a difference, they will," she said.

"My motto has always been, tell me I can't and I'll show you how."

It was the first time Ms Sanne had been involved with the competition outside sponsoring it, which she had done for many years and wanted to build it by getting the next generation more involved.

"My message to everyone is to be part of it," she said

"We are starting to grow and I will keep on going until we can get it to where it needs to be."

President of the Grafton Show Society, Rex Green, said it was a good turnout and the program was a good way to encourage young women to get involved in the show.

"This is all about involving young girls in the community."

"The public speaking this year was really good I thought, the best I have seen in a few years."

