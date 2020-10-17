SHOW GOES ON: Blue-ribbon year for showground

FILE PHOTO: Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis gets into the spirit of things with representatives from the Maclean Show Society and a representative from Clarence Valley Council at Maclean Showground back in May when the first round of funding was received. Photo: Debbie Newton

THERE may have been no show this year, but it’s been a blue-ribbon time for the Maclean Showground.



Maclean Showground has just won its third government grant since May, with $108,000 to be invested in extension works for the Clydesdale building with a new kitchen and more office space, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

“Show societies have been hit hard by COVID-19, which is why the Nationals developed this economic stimulus program,” Mr Gulaptis said.

This work comes on top of the redevelopment of the main pavilion, which was destroyed by a storm in 2018.

Earlier grants this year were used to for fence posts, a new awning and relocating a gas bottle on the Jim Thompson building, sealing and guttering the showground entrance road and installing ladder and anchor points.

Mr Gulaptis said the government had also recently invested well over one million dollars for upgrades at the Casino and Grafton Showgrounds.

“Those funds were used for new light poles and underground electrical wiring for Grafton Showground, and new flooring, a new kitchen and an office paint job at Casino Showground,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“That has given local tradies much needed contract work.

“So there are no shows this year, but when they coming storming back, they will be the best ever thanks to the dedication of the Show Society volunteers and these investments in improved facilities,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.