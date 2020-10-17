Menu
FILE PHOTO: Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis gets into the spirit of things with representatives from the Maclean Show Society and a representative from Clarence Valley Council at Maclean Showground back in May when the first round of funding was received. Photo: Debbie Newton
SHOW GOES ON: Blue-ribbon year for showground

Adam Hourigan
17th Oct 2020 12:15 PM
THERE may have been no show this year, but it’s been a blue-ribbon time for the Maclean Showground.

Maclean Showground has just won its third government grant since May, with $108,000 to be invested in extension works for the Clydesdale building with a new kitchen and more office space, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

>>>$600K: Money to help redevelop showgrounds

“Show societies have been hit hard by COVID-19, which is why the Nationals developed this economic stimulus program,” Mr Gulaptis said.

This work comes on top of the redevelopment of the main pavilion, which was destroyed by a storm in 2018.

>>> RELATED: Pavilion plan for Maclean Showground

Earlier grants this year were used to for fence posts, a new awning and relocating a gas bottle on the Jim Thompson building, sealing and guttering the showground entrance road and installing ladder and anchor points.

Mr Gulaptis said the government had also recently invested well over one million dollars for upgrades at the Casino and Grafton Showgrounds.

“Those funds were used for new light poles and underground electrical wiring for Grafton Showground, and new flooring, a new kitchen and an office paint job at Casino Showground,” Mr Gulaptis said.

>>> RELATED: COVID-19 cancels Maclean Rodeo

“That has given local tradies much needed contract work.

“So there are no shows this year, but when they coming storming back, they will be the best ever thanks to the dedication of the Show Society volunteers and these investments in improved facilities,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.

