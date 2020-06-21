Show goes on for Grafton Eisteddfod

Ella Liquete leaps across stage in the 9 Years Ballet section at the Grafton Eisteddfod

THEY say the must go on, and for the Grafton Eisteddfod dance section their dances will be leaping across the stage this year.

Showing off more than 1200 dances annually at Easter, the committee decided to come back with a reduced schedule to be held from September 26-October 4.

Dance co-ordinator Di Welch said that with restrictions eased, they would run solo, duo and trio sections, abandoning their popular groups day.

“There are just too many people to be able to enforce the social distancing regulation,” Ms Welch said.

“With solos we don’t have as big a crowd, and we can easily operate under the rules.”

Ms Welch said that they had reopened entries, with many entrants for the Easter competition staying on.

“Even some of the people who asked for a refund have re-entered,” she said.

All competitors and audience members will need to sign in and have temperature checks to fulfil COVID-19 restrictions, and Ms Welch said they were looking for more volunteers to assist with the extra requirements.

“There has been a really positive reaction to the announcement that we’re continuing,” she aid.

“I think it’s good for the town, and good for the ones performing. Part of learning dance is being able to perform and the kids just love it.

“There’s a real camaraderie here with the kids and they get on really well.”

Ms Welch said that they had also cancelled the schools days and the speech and drama section for this year.