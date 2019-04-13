Show of support for Page public schools

SEA OF GREEN: Public education supporters with speakers at the community forum in Woolgoolga.

STRONG support for more public school funding was evident at a community forum held in Woolgoolga this week.

A contingent of community members from Grafton attended the forum which heard from candidates for the seat of Page, representatives from the NSW Teachers Federation and school principals from the area.

Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, praised the NSW Teachers Federation for lobbying hard to ensure more funding was given to public schools in the electorate.

"There has been $14billion stripped from public schools across the country, including just under $24million from public schools in the Page electorate,” he said.

Mr Deegan explained that the Labor Party was committed to restoring the money that had been taken away from the public school system.

"We will really re-invest in public education and ensure that the kids of the Clarence Valley have the same opportunities as kids anywhere else,” he said.

"For Grafton, it would mean a

Grafton high school would receive an additional $1.3million over three years and that is vitally important to the community.”

Teachers Federation senior vice president Henry Rajendra said the response from those at the forum was "fantastic” and many would be out and about during the election.

"We really appreciated the position of the ALP and the Greens, they pledged to restore all funding cut by the current government,” he said.