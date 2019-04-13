Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEA OF GREEN: Public education supporters with speakers at the community forum in Woolgoolga.
SEA OF GREEN: Public education supporters with speakers at the community forum in Woolgoolga. Tim Danaher
Politics

Show of support for Page public schools

TIM JARRETT
by
13th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRONG support for more public school funding was evident at a community forum held in Woolgoolga this week.

A contingent of community members from Grafton attended the forum which heard from candidates for the seat of Page, representatives from the NSW Teachers Federation and school principals from the area.

Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, praised the NSW Teachers Federation for lobbying hard to ensure more funding was given to public schools in the electorate.

"There has been $14billion stripped from public schools across the country, including just under $24million from public schools in the Page electorate,” he said.

Mr Deegan explained that the Labor Party was committed to restoring the money that had been taken away from the public school system.

"We will really re-invest in public education and ensure that the kids of the Clarence Valley have the same opportunities as kids anywhere else,” he said.

"For Grafton, it would mean a

Grafton high school would receive an additional $1.3million over three years and that is vitally important to the community.”

Teachers Federation senior vice president Henry Rajendra said the response from those at the forum was "fantastic” and many would be out and about during the election.

"We really appreciated the position of the ALP and the Greens, they pledged to restore all funding cut by the current government,” he said.

education patrick deegan public school teachers federation
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    premium_icon Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    Politics A new pool and radiology centre are among the first announcements for the campaign, which candidate will tick off the things you care about?

    • 13th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    South Grafton Public Easter Hat Parade

    premium_icon South Grafton Public Easter Hat Parade

    News Is your child in our huge gallery?

    Youth score on Rebound

    premium_icon Youth score on Rebound

    News A new youth program is set to start in Grafton next month

    • 13th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Grafton Ghosts look to roll on against Bellingen

    premium_icon Grafton Ghosts look to roll on against Bellingen

    Rugby League Grafton Ghosts on the road for first time in 2019

    • 13th Apr 2019 12:00 AM