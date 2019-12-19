Show off your colourful creations with InFocus
THERE'S more colour to the Clarence than can often be captured by a photo.
Whether it's the browns and reds of the sunburnt sky, to the bright blues of our beaches, your best interpretation of Colours of the Clarence could win you $500.
Entries are open now for the annual Clarence Valley InFocus Photo competition and photographers in the Clarence Valley will have until January 10 to submit a photo for a chance to win. There are five prizes with a total prize value of $2200.
Three prize categories are based on the type of camera used; mobile phone or tablet; digital/SLR and compact camera. There is an additional $500 prize for the image chosen to represent the plunge Arts & Culture Festival and a $200 encouragement prize for photographers younger than 25 years of age.
Upload your photo at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/plunge before January 10 to be in the running.
Winning images will be displayed in at the Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean during the plunge Arts & Culture Festival 2020 in April.
Winners will be judged by local, award-winning photographers Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan.