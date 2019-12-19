Show off your colourful creations with InFocus

Whitney Heilers colourful photo was last year's Plunge festival winner from the InFocus competition.

THERE'S more colour to the Clarence than can often be captured by a photo.

Whether it's the browns and reds of the sunburnt sky, to the bright blues of our beaches, your best interpretation of Colours of the Clarence could win you $500.

Entries are open now for the annual Clarence Valley InFocus Photo competition and photographers in the Clarence Valley will have until January 10 to submit a photo for a chance to win. There are five prizes with a total prize value of $2200.

Three prize categories are based on the type of camera used; mobile phone or tablet; digital/SLR and compact camera. There is an additional $500 prize for the image chosen to represent the plunge Arts & Culture Festival and a $200 encouragement prize for photographers younger than 25 years of age.

Upload your photo at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/plunge before January 10 to be in the running.

Winning images will be displayed in at the Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean during the plunge Arts & Culture Festival 2020 in April.

Winners will be judged by local, award-winning photographers Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan.