Show proves a winner, but the money will tell

DRIVING FORCE: Jax Riley in Machinery Allley was one of many patrons driving the Gympie Show to success yesterday. Troy Jegers

"SHOW me the money” will be the words on Graham Engeman's lips today.

The Gympie Show Society president will be gathering up the financial data to compare the 2019 Show with last year's event (which he described as "an absolute corker”).

Late yesterday he was able to report that the Show was on track to achieve something like parity (or better) with last year's event.

"It's been a cracking show,” Mr Engeman said late yesterday.

"Last year gate takings went from $24,000 in the morning to $40,000 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

"This year we had $30,000 at 2pm,” he said.

And although alternative road access arrangements had solved some serious traffic congestion problems, attendances were still good.

"Someone came up to me worried the car park was full.

"I said that was the sort of problem we like to have,” Mr Engeman said.

Record entries over all sections were good news for secretary Sarah Niemand.

"Some sections were down, but some were really up - 100 more entries than last year in the Cage Birds and entries in Poultry were unprecedented.”

"We have been blessed by the weather,” Mr Engeman said, an observation which Mrs Niemand said was echoed by competitors, especially the Barrel Racing contenders.

"A lot of them are from colder countries, like Canada and the USA where it is snowing.”