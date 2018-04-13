SHOW TIME: Are you Maclean's next showgirl?

THERE may not be a Maclean Show this year, but the show society is still looking for a local woman to represent their show society and area this year.

The show society will hold a gala dinner on June 2, and the annual showgirl competition will be decided on the night.

The dinner will act as a fundraiser for the show society, and tickets are $40 each, with a two-course dinner and entertainment provided.

Showgirl coordinator Endessa Schrader said they are looking for girls aged 15-18 and women aged 18-25 to take part in the junior and senior showgirl titles.

The judging will take place in the afternoon of June 2, with the winners announced later that night at the gala dinner.

Current Maclean junior showgirl Georgia Everson went on to take out the zone junior showgirl title, and 2017 senior showgirl Nicole Cowling travelled to Wauchope to compete in the zone title, with zone winner going on to take out the 2018 Royal Easter show title.

For more information, message the Maclean Show Society on Facebook, or contact Tina Ross on 0427453686 or Endessa Schrader on 0428476306.