Showgirl highlights rural lifestyle for young women

WINNING the Grafton Showgirl title has been the icing on the cake in the young life of Tammy Connor.

The 2016 winner entered the contest last year even though she had moved away from Grafton when she was 18 to study at the University of New England in Armidale.

After graduating in 2014, Ms Connor converted a Bachelor Business Education into a job in marketing with the Australian Bushman's Campdraft & Rodeo Association.

It has been a dream job for Ms Connor, who has been an avid campdraft competitor since the age of 8.

But it has been the Grafton Showgirl competition win that has made her realise what a great lifestyle exists for young women in rural areas.

"I travelled home to enter the 2016 Grafton Showgirl in its 50th year because I believed the Showgirl Competition represents a fantastic way for young rural women to gain a voice in society," Ms Connor said.

"It enabled me to boost my exposure in the local community and make friends and networks in the local and broader community."

Her mother, Kim Connor, is the 2017 Grafton Showgirl competition co-ordinator, which has already attracted its first entrant.

Mrs Connor said entrants in the showgirl competition are judged from a statewide criteria which includes personality, confidence, ambitions and goals, general knowledge both local, Australia and international, rural knowledge, speech and presentation and community involvement.

"The introduction of community involvement into the criteria last year represents important changes in the judging of our winners," Mrs Connor said.

"Judges will be looking for well-rounded young ladies who are willing to become more involved in the local community."

Last year's Grafton Showgirl said entering the competition was not just about winning.

"An emphasis is not placed on what you have done in the past so much as what you are willing to do in the future," she said.

"Even if you have never been to the show before, I encourage young women to enter the competition to learn more about the show and their local communities.

"Showgirl is about young rural women putting themselves out there to be involved, showing their personality, ambitions and life goals and this is something that I do believe is truly beautiful."

She said the showgirl competition was a vital part of the show movement and showgirls have an important role in keeping our shows relevant in today's ever changing environment.

"Every year there are over 800 girls statewide that enter the showgirl competition representing a fabulous opportunity for show societies and local community groups to capitalise on their willingness to be involved," she said.

Ms Connor said the showgirl is in no way shape or form a beauty pageant.

"During the zone finals this year I was asked if I was Premier for a week, what I would do for Agriculture in NSW," she said.

"Both myself and the other showgirls I have met throughout NSW have undergone an intense journey of personal development through the competition that will prove invaluable for the rest of our lives."

Being a part of the Showgirl movement has put Ms Connor in touch with many like-minded young women not only through the local competition, but also from attending a development weekend in Dubbo and at the Zone Competition.

"I would strongly encourage any young women to enter the Showgirl Competition," she said.

"You will feel yourself grow and develop both personally and professionally through the interview and judging process. It is a truly fabulous experience.

"I am pleased to announce there are some exciting new sponsors coming on board for this years competition, please keep up to date with our Facebook Page for more information."

Mrs Connor said there were a number of ways to enter the competition, which will be judged at the Grafton Show next month.

You can phone Mrs Connor on 0477 504 158, go to the Grafton Showgirl Facebook page, which has a link to a downloadable form, which is also on the Grafton Show Society webpage http://www.graftonshow.com/grafton-showgirl/. Or you can drop into the show society at Grafton Showground on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to pick up a form.