Showgirl entrant Katelin keen to sash up the winners

BRING IT ON: Local lass Katelin Hebbard is a Grafton Show veteran and is looking forward to performing her showgirl duties.

BRING IT ON: Local lass Katelin Hebbard is a Grafton Show veteran and is looking forward to performing her showgirl duties. Adam Hourigan

KATELIN Hebbard still has memories of entering finger paintings at the Grafton Show, and every year she still makes a beeline to walk through the pavilion.

This year she'll get to see a much wider range of the show as a showgirl entrant and Miss Hebbard said that was a major motivation for her entering.

"I think the Grafton Show has always been a big part of my life. You go every year, first with your family, then with your friends,” she said.

"I really want to get a look at the other side of the show, it's what I'm excited for.

"I want to see the organisation and behind the scenes. I think it's overlooked, but it's such a big event and I want to see how it comes together.”

Ms Hebbard said she was looking forward to being involved in the show competition and had no problem sashing everything from the crochet to the brahman bulls.

"Agriculture has been a big part of my family, my grandfather runs the steers, so I'm definitely used to standing next to a steer in the yards,” she laughed.

"I'm studying and agriculture is one of the things I'm looking at, so I'm really excited to get involved and make memories with the other girls along the way.”