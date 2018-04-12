Showgirl entrant shines light on mental health

TIFFANY Durrington has always loved getting her hands dirty, especially when she was working on a dairy farm with her aunt. But following a devastating flood that killed a lot of stock and destroyed their livelihood, Tiffany's aunt took her life in 2013.

For Tiffany, running for Grafton Showgirl in 2018 is all about raising mental health awareness in rural communities.

"I suffer from depression myself and I wanted to make it known that being in the rural community is a hard thing, especially with floods and drought, losing your stock is a hard thing,” she said.

"I know there is a high (number) of suicides in the community, out west, from farmers not being able to handle the drought and I wanted to put it out there ... that it's hard sometimes, but if there is something you strive for, go for it and do it.

"I thought this would be a great opportunity to put that out there.”

This won't be Tiffany's first time in a Showgirl competition. She won Junior Showgirl in 2015.

"It was a bit of a wet year that year, my favourite part would have been being on the other side of (the show),” she said. "It was the best thing I've ever done.

"Running for Junior Showgirl was something I never thought I'd do, but it was something I strived to do and I did it, and I did it for my aunty, myself and my family.”

In school, she always submitted things to the show and it was a new experience to see the Grafton Show from the inside.

"Just being involved in the good environment that it is and being surrounded by wonderful people who all share the same interests and want to get out there and show their talent for what they do,” Tiffany said.

"I've been going to the show since I can remember and seeing how my niece and nephew love it, and I just love seeing all the animals and all the parts you don't get to see when you're just someone walking through the show.”

Tiffany now works in a bottle shop and helps care for her autistic cousin in the afternoon.

Tomorrow there will be a chance to meet all the showgirl entrants at the Clarence River Jockey Club. For more information, contact Dannielle Bower on 0438238772.