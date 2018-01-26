Showgirl event second to none

WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE: Makayla Richardson is representing Grafton at the Zone Showgirl event in a few weeks.

WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE: Makayla Richardson is representing Grafton at the Zone Showgirl event in a few weeks. Caitlan Charles

RUNNING for Grafton Showgirl is one the best experiences Makayla Richardson has ever had.

"Running for Grafton Showgirl was really good, going forward within the community and being able to speak to people you'd hardly ever met and making life-long friends and representing yourself,” she said.

"The weekend in Dubbo is the personal development weekend and I learnt a lot from that, learning just how to talk in front of people, doing your hair and make-up and learning how to present yourself in an interview and Zone manner.”

Makayla ran for Grafton Showgirl in 2016 and last year, being named runner-up last year. However, with Lily Weatherstone stepping down as Grafton Showgirl, Makayla has stepped into her shoes and will be heading to Zone in a few weeks.

The whole experience has given Makayla new skills.

"Just working at the Southside Pharmacy, I've come along way since being part of the showgirl competition,” she said.

"I feel as though I'm more confident speaking with people, and you just never knew opening up to someone was so important with all the mental health issues going around. It's important say hello to someone and get them to say it back, even if you don't know them.”

Grafton Showgirl co-ordinator Danielle Bower said the nominations for this year's showgirl were now open.

"It's an opportunity for women 18-24 to come aboard and join our agricultural show,” she said.

Like Makayla, you could learn new skills and give back to the community in the Grafton Showgirl competition.

"I was a showgirl in 2008,” Danielle said.

"It was absolutely fantastic and I'd highly recommend young women to do the experience.”

Contact Danielle on 0438238772 to be part of the 2018 Showgirl experience.