Showgirl’s brave return cancer battle

SIOBHAN Hoy has grown up with the Maclean Show and couldn't wait to be part of the popular showgirl competition.

However three days before she was due to compete for the title last year, she found out she had another battle coming.

A diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for the second time, having fought off the disease in 2015 at the age of 14.

Still, she pushed through the news, determined to take part in the show.

"It was the one thing I wanted was to just be there," she said.

"I really love getting involved with the community, I didn't care that I won or lost."

In what she called "really lucky", Ms Hoy was named the winner on the final night of the show, and less than 12 hours later drove to Brisbane where she attended her first doctor's appointment.

From there she began another fight at Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital that, for many, would be insurmountable.

"I had three months of immunotherapy, then at the start of September there were two rounds of intense chemotherapy, and radiation twice a day for three days," she said.

"Then I had a bone-marrow transplant which I got from my sister - I'm very lucky.

"Then it was just recovering from all of that. You have to spend months living in Brisbane, and I came home on December 16 and I've been recovering here."

Ms Hoy said that many had asked her how she got through the experience and she deferred to others in worse plights.

"It's just the same as getting up and going to work in the morning," she said. "I try not to feel too bad - there are people out there in much worse situations."

It wasn't all smooth sailing, she recalled, with some days worse than others even now in her recovery.

"Some days doing simple things, I get exhausted, and I get frustrated," she said. "But I've got some really good people in my life who've stuck by me, stuck with my crap and tantrums.

"You've just got to keep going."

Siobhan Hoy kept positive through her treatment.

Ms Hoy is ready to contest the Zone showgirl titles in Taree this weekend, and she said that she continued to feel the fantastic support of the Maclean Show community.

"I'm very excited, and a bit nervous but the girls in the show committee are very helpful," she said.

"You don't realise how much support you have until you need it."

Ms Hoy said growing up with the society helped, and paid tribute to what they do year in, year out.

"The work that the people do is incredible, and to put on the show they do, it's amazing," she said. "Especially with the rough times and the hardship agriculture has had it's amazing to see it come together.

"To be part of that is a bit special. I am super proud to be part of this journey, and they've been a really big support."

The winner of the zone title will progress to represent the area at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and Ms Hoy said she would be one of the youngest women in the competition

"I'd probably be hysterical, I'd be that gobsmacked (if she won)," she said.

More importantly to Ms Hoy was the chance to help inspire the community to get behind the show, her enthusiasm for her hometown obvious.

"Australia is such an agricultural place, and the shows are such a big part of our culture and history. It's important to keep it alive," she said.

"I've got nieces and nephews. I can't wait to take them along to the show, and then get them in some cow-leading classes. That's how I grew up."

Ms Hoy said the result this weekend wouldn't matter and was "stoked" to be able to make the event.

"I'm lucky to be alive, so I take every day as a blessing, and try to put my all into everything," she said.

"I want to take every opportunity that comes along."