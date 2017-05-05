Showgirls get behind Grafton

2017 Grafton Showgirl competitors talk about the Grafton Show: Grafton Show

IT'S ALL about getting involved in the community for 2017 Grafton Showgirl contestants Makayla Richardson and Lily Weatherstone.

Lily said running for showgirl had been a wonderful experience.

"It's all so organised and stress free, everyone is always there to support us and make the journey really easy and pleasant," she said.

The two girls are eagerly awaiting the announcement today during the official opening.

"It's a great experience, all the stress is over and it's the fun part with the announcement now," Makayla said.

Both showgirl contestants said it was great to get out there and meet the community.

"Everyone is really welcoming and it's so nice to meet a few faces we didn't know and get to touch base with those that we do," Lily said.

Makayla Richardson and Lily Weatherstone are the 2017 Grafton Showgirl contestants. Caitlan Charles

Makayla said she felt like the showgirl competition was a really important part of the Grafton Show.

"I think it's really important for local girls to be able to come forward and be able to represent themselves at our local show but go forward onto the zone level and also if you're (successful) to go onto the Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl competition," she said.

"I also think it's a great experience to be able to make lifelong friendships within the show and make lifelong friends within the community."

Lily expressed simliar sentiments.

"For me the show is so important because it's so diverse and brings together all different types of people from different age groups together at all different stages in their life," she said.

"It would be great to see our show grow and expand as it has done in the previous years.

"A lot of local shows are struggling with today's society and all of these fast pace movements and technology so it would be lovely for everyone to come and get involved when they can."

SATURDAY

Main ring events

8am: Horses - ridden classes, rider classes

9am: Show jumping

12pm: Grand parade, show opening, showgirl announcement

1pm: Australian stock horses

5pm: Rooftop Express

5.30-7pm: Team penning display

7pm: Rooftop express

8pm: Fireworks

8.30pm: Demolition derby

Admission

Adults $15; students $10; children under 16 years $5; aged or war veteran and pensioners $10; family ticket $35