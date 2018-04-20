Showgirls prepare for big announcement

LAST CHANCE TO RELAX: Katelyn Hebbard, Elly Shipman and Tiffany Durrington put their feet up at the Grafton Show yesterday ahead of their very busy schedule.

LAST CHANCE TO RELAX: Katelyn Hebbard, Elly Shipman and Tiffany Durrington put their feet up at the Grafton Show yesterday ahead of their very busy schedule. Caitlan Charles

WHEN you ask any of the 2018 Grafton Showgirl entrants what their favourite part of the show is, all of them will tell you getting to see everything from behind the scenes.

"It's good to be here after the lead up," entrant Katelyn Hebbard said.

"We had a fair few events to get ready for (in the lead up to the Show), like the Meet and Greet, we had our judging and it was good to meet the girls before we got to the show."

Tiffany Durrington said it was good to get together as a group and get to know one another.

"(We're here) to make memories that last forever," she said.

Katelyn Hebbard,Tiffany Durrington and Elly Shipman with Timely the horse and Georgia Everson at the Grafton Show on Friday, April 20. Caitlan Charles

Katelyn said the best part of the meet and greet was getting to interact with all the local business and local people who come together for the event.

"It was a good atmosphere to meet the local people who come together to create the Grafton Show," she said.

"It's such a major part of the Clarence Valley agriculture industry and see them in that aspect."

Entrant Elly Shipman said because she's usually a competitor, this was a chance to see the show from a different side.

"Getting to interact with what goes on behind the scenes is really good," she said.

Katelyn said she is very excited to see all the families come to the show.

"All the families here for the grand parade and see how much Grafton comes together to support the local show," she said.

"It's such a big part of Grafton's tourism, I think it's great to see everyone come together and when everyone enters those gates, it helps to make the show run through for the next 152 years."

The Grafton Showgirl will be named at 1.30pm on Saturday in the main arena.