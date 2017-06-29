Showing off our bridal best

STAR TURN: Frankie Oppes was a picture of cuteness as she modelled some bridal wear for the young ones in last year's Yamba Wedding Showcase.

WEDDING celebrant Christine Preston has married hundreds of couples in the Yamba area, and said the locals are lucky to already have what many visitors from the area search for.

"There's such beautiful places, beautiful locations, so why wouldn't you want to get married here," she said.

"The most popular places to get married is close between Green Point, the lighthouse and Main Beach."

For the couples who come into town, Christine said they're always just blown away by the services that are in the Yamba.

"For a small country town, the photographers, florists, caterers, organisers, for what they think is a little hip town they're amazed how professional the people are.

Christine is just one of more than 20 exhibitors who will show their skills and wares off at the Yamba Wedding Showcase, to be held on Sunday from 10am-2pm at the Yamba Golf Club.

Hosted by Yamba Weddings and events, entry is $2 with exhibitors from around the area including cars, food, hair and make-up, as well a range of photographers and wedding services to choose from.

Well known MC Phil Eckersley will run the proceedings, including the ever popular bridal fashion parade to be held at 1pm.

Entry is $2 which includes entry in lucky door prizes available on the day.