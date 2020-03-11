Showing off the ‘sick’ moves for Youth Week

Show off your sick moves at Youth Week events in Grafton and Yamba.

Show off your sick moves at Youth Week events in Grafton and Yamba.

IF YOU’RE into showing off your best moves, or want to show off your Hollywood style, it’s time to show off your sickest stuff.

Kickflips and Sik Flix celebrates youth culture with a skate, scooter, BMX and film competition in Grafton and Yamba for the third year in a row.

Coinciding with Youth Week, the Grafton events take place at Grafton Skate Park on Wednesday and Thursday, April 1-2 from 3.30–7.30pm.

The competition will then travel to Yamba, hitting the Yamba Skate Park on Friday, April 3 from 3.30–7.30pm, and will also include a laser-skirmish.

“There will be some awesome prizes to be won, killer tunes and activities for spectators plus a free BBQ as well,” event organiser Sonya Mears-Lynch from Social Futures said.

“The competition is open to anyone 7-25 years old, and people will compete in age divisions. There will also be an expression session where entrants are free to go wild and let their originality shine.”

Show off your sick moves at Youth Week events in Grafton and Yamba.

Hosted by Social Futures and supported by the Clarence Valley Council, the Kickflips and Sik Flix Competition aims to celebrate the best of youth and culture.

Entry is free, but spaces are limited. There will be four age divisions, with a maximum of 10 entrants per division with spaces allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register contact Sonya on 0427 317 595, or call into Social Futures office at 50 Victoria St, Grafton and pick up an entry form.

Youth Week events are drug and alcohol-free. Any young person under 13 years needs to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Social Futures is a community service organisation based in Northern NSW. They have more than 40 years’ experience as a regional leader, advocating with the communities they work in; working in partnership with others and providing services that promote inclusion, fairness and social justice.