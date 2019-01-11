Showman brings show back for kids to Speak Up

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain is on the road with his award-winning Katherine Outback Experience team of working dogs and horses and his music from the release of his new album titled "We're Still Here" Photo: Stephanie Coombes.

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain is on the road with his award-winning Katherine Outback Experience team of working dogs and horses and his music from the release of his new album titled "We're Still Here" Photo: Stephanie Coombes.

TOM CURTAIN rides horses, sings and works his dogs - often at the same time.

With a show that combines all three, its easy to see why he is becoming an inspiration to a lot of rural people.

He'll be back in Grafton in January, but it was his last visit to the area at the Maclean Showground where it showed the effect he is having.

Starting up his song "Speak Up", a song written as a tribute to bullying victim Dolly Everett, he noticed a bunch of preschool children singing along word-for-word, and let them take the microphone.

"It really gave me goosebumps," he told The Daily Examiner. "It highlights the fact that the wheels are in motion for raising awareness for anti-bullying.

Preschoolers share the spotlight at Speak Up tour: Video: Chloe Billington

"It's a massive challenge these days for not only kids but for grown-ups to speak up, and if they're in trouble or if their mate's are in trouble it's a big thing to go out and ask someone if they're okay or need a helping hand."

As well as his usual show of horsemanship, horse liberty, hilarious working dog demonstration and live country music, Mr Curtain is bringing another member to the cast - his new song Harry Hugo, alongside a new album, titled We're Still Here.

The album debuted at No. 3 on iTunes on release and is the No. 9 Australian country album on the ARIA Chart this week. The film clip has received over 1 millions views.

The feature single, She Gave Us The Song, is a collaboration with fellow Golden Guitar winners Sara Storer and Lee Kernaghan and a tribute to legendary songwriter and artist in her own right, Joy McKean.

Tom Curtain will appear at the Grafton Showground on January 12. Tickets are available through his website at tomcurtain.com.au