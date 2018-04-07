Menu
Showmen's Carnival given the green light

ebony stansfield
by
7th Apr 2018 10:54 AM

AFTER storms devastated the Maclean Showgrounds leading to the cancellation of the annual show, the Maclean Show Society have announced that the Showmen's Carnival will go ahead.

Last night the Maclean Show Society's posted on their Facebook page 'Great News' announcing the Showmen's Carnival will be on April 17 at the Maclean Showground from 5pm.

"Yes the sideshow alley will still commence on the annual show day , it's just gold coin donation at gate from 5pm! Fireworks will then follow later in the evening!” it was posted.

Several people commented on the post writing it was "Lovely News” and was a "Great Idea!”

Another Facebook user commented asking if the same can be done for the horse events, with the Maclean Show Society Facebook page replying, "No sorry it's just side-show alley!”

This is just two months after the Maclean Show Society unanimously voted to cancel the Maclean Show for 2018, because of the significant damage caused to the pavilions from the huge storm that hit Maclean in early January.

More to Come.

Grafton Daily Examiner
