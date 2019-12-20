Shunning a royal Christmas was Meghan and Harry’s best move

Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie will spend Christmas in the US. Picture: Toby Melville/Getty

Every baby's first Christmas is special - but I reckon Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's will also be his best.

It turns out Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's decision to ditch the Royal Family this year and enjoy their first family Christmas in extra-splendid isolation, was a wise one.

Never mind the headlines insinuating they were insulting the Queen by not accepting her invitation to Sandringham, because as it happens, the rest of the Windsors are probably not full of festive spirit in Norfolk as everyone tries their best not to mention embarrassing Uncle Andrew's antics.

And anyway, the Palace issued a statement saying Harry and Meghan's plan to spend Christmas with her mother Doria had "the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

Your first Christmas as a family is always magical - it's exciting to see enormous boxes of brightly-wrapped gifts under the tree, even if you put them there.

Archie made his first public debut just two days after being born in May. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Archie's first Christmas will be no different to any other seven-month old. He'll be having a ball crunching wrapping paper and eating ribbon, after which he will play with a cardboard box, ignoring what was inside. "We should have bought him a cardboard box!" Harry and Meghan will declare, becoming the nine billionth parents to think they said that first.

Like a cat, Archie will creep over to the Christmas tree and swipe off all the baubles from low-hanging branches, meaning they get replaced higher and higher, until the tree looks like a half-dressed contestant from Dancing with the Stars; all sparkle and no trousers.

In fact, baby Archie won't have a clue it's Christmas at all or any idea who Mum and Dad are - let alone what Great-Granny does for a job and why she's on TV on Christmas Day.

Harry and Meghan can cuddle up on the sofa in their cashmere trackies, swap presents and watch their little boy play with his toys just like a normal family. And it will be bliss.

Gift-wise, like other new parents, you can expect Archie will be receiving an array of eco-friendly ethical toys rather than plastic tat - think wooden building blocks and play sets, organic soft toys in earthy tones and nothing that has come within 100 metres of a BPA.

Having a no-fuss first Christmas in America will be magic for Archie (and his parents.) Picture: Toby Melville/Getty Images

Every first-time parent does this, imagining their child's nursery will be full of aesthetically-pleasing items like rocking horses and spinning tops. It won't of course - even eco-Meghan won't be able to stop the power of Paw Patrol or Peppa Pig, but we can let her dream. Archie's future playroom will be full of itty bits of Lego that stab her in the feet whether she likes it or not.

The only people taking photos of him will be his family, Meghan doesn't have to have full hair and make-up done and they don't have to put coats and hats on and parade into church. There will also be no ageing in-laws muttering, "Doesn't he have a lot of presents," in a disapproving tone before getting drunk on sherry and picking a fight over the last Celebration.

Away from the prying eyes of the world and annoying rellies, the Sussex's can just eat, sleep and make merry. Before going to bed at 8pm because they have a seven-month old and they're shattered.

Happy First Christmas.