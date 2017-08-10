Shute Shield boasts a Yamba connection

RUGBY UNION: To have one former junior playing first grade rugby union in Sydney is in itself an achievement, but to have three lining up for the same side is another thing entirely.

There must be something in the water in Yamba, with Buccaneers juniors Jed Holloway, Jake Douglas and Conor Young combining for Southern District's first grade team in this year's Shute Shield competition.

After a tough start to the season, Douglas said a change in playing style has seen an improvement in the teams performance.

"We had to take a few steps backwards before we could go forwards, but everything has come good, and we're on fire leading into the finals,” Douglas said.

"We've won nine games straight, and the side has been playing some excellent footy. We had a few players return from injury and we've changed up the way we've played, which is why we're the most potent attacking team in the competition.”

After working hard during the pre-season Young made his first grade debut this season and said the Clarence Valley connection was something that attracted him to play for Southern Districts.

"I finished school in Brisbane and then moved down to Sydney with a mate who I still live with, and I knew that Jed and Jake were down here as well and they told me it was a good club,” he said.

"I moved down to study at uni and play rugby, and I'm really enjoying my time here. They're all a great bunch of blokes and we're playing some good footy.

"When I first came to the club it made it a lot easier to fit in with everyone knowing a few faces already, it made the transition a bit easier.”

Douglas made his Shute Shield debut for Southern Districts in 2013 before starting for most of 2014 where the team, captained by Holloway, made it to the grand final.

Unfortunately that year they lost 33-13 to Eastwood, but with the finals starting this weekend, Douglas said he was confident they can go one better this year.

"Souths have never won a first grade grand final so we will definitely be pushing to go one better than 2014,” he said.

"In the last six or seven weeks we've knocked off every other team that's aiming to play finals footy, so we're confident we have got what it takes to get the job done.”

Young echoed his teammate's confidence in their finals hopes.

"I definitely think we can win it, all the boys have bought into the club and the coaches, and the coaching staff have done a really great job and it shows on the field,” he said.

"I just want to do my part for the team.”