Sia drops family bombshell mid-interview

Fiercely private Aussie superstar Sia dropped some surprising news during a rare on-camera interview, revealing she adopted two 18-year-old sons last year.

The Adelaide-born singer, 44, made the unexpected revelation during an interview with SiriusXM this week. As she has done for most public appearances since 2014, Sia - full name Sia Furler - hid much of her face with a large wig during the chat.

"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were 18, they're both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them," she told her interviewers.

"They are both finding (quarantine) pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Sia, now a mum of two.

In fact, this isn't the first time Sia's publicly referenced her adoption journey, although it is the first time she's revealed she adopted two sons. Back in January, she mentioned she'd adopted a son as part of a wider anecdote about hitting on music producer and her LSD bandmate Diplo.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship, because he's super-duper hot,' she told GQ Magazine of her connection to Diplo.

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. … If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

The star usually keeps her face-covering wig on for publicity appearances and performances – here she is wigless at a 2015 party. Picture: Getty

No word yet on whether he took her up on the offer. Sia had previously married documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2014, but the couple split two years later.

Fans eager for a glimpse of Sia were given quite an eyeful recently thanks to a bizarre offering uploaded to the singer's own YouTube channel. Sia teamed up with make-up artist Tonya Brewer and dancer Maddie Ziegler - star of several of her music videos - for a parody cover of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song Savage, with new lyrics parodying the Netflix series Tiger King. Sia keeps most of her face covered in the clip, but does twerk at the camera - you can catch her from 15 seconds in:

Sia is set to debut a new single, titled Together, in the coming hours. It will serve as the first single from her upcoming film Music, starring Ziegler, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

New Sia single: Together - out everywhere May 20th! 🌈🎧 pre-save on https://t.co/avT9fc2DGq - Team Sia pic.twitter.com/LtwW3Y4Pqs — sia (@Sia) May 13, 2020



Originally published as Sia drops family bombshell mid-interview