Keiran John Lawrence Dahlke and his brother Izaac Harry Tyson Dahlke were charged with trespass after they hid from police in a garage-turned-bedroom in Maroochydore.
Siblings running from police hide in stranger's bedroom

Chloe Lyons
9th May 2018 1:53 PM | Updated: 10th May 2018 4:58 AM
THEY live together, they work together, they drink together and they commit crimes together.

Two brothers gave a man the fright of his life when they burst into his garage-turned-bedroom while fleeing from the police.

Izaac Harry Tyson Dahlke, 21, and his younger brother Keiran John Lawrence Dahlke, 19, were out on the town in Maroochydore in April when police on foot patrols noticed a fight on the corner of Ocean St and Duporth Ave.

The Dahlke boys ran through neighbouring businesses while the two men left at the scene told police they'd been assaulted.

Officers later saw the siblings walking along Baden Powell St, but they once again bolted.

In a bid to hide from the officers they went inside the garage of a Wright St home.

What they didn't count on was that their hiding spot had been converted into a bedroom and a man was sleeping inside.

Police managed to arrest and handcuff the Dhalkes and they were locked up in the watchhouse for almost 10 hours.

Izaac and Keiran today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to single counts of obstructing police and trespass.

Their lawyer told the court his clients admitted the night was "drunken stupidity".

Magistrate Ron Madsen said the incident must have been "terrifying" for the man they disturbed and slapped them both with a $900, nine-month good-behaviour bond.

