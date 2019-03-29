Vile symbols plastered on Sydney shop.

SICKENING racist comments and symbols have been graffitied over the walls of an Asian restaurant in Sydney's northwest.

Last month, the Thai Place restaurant in Epping was plastered with swastikas, SS symbols, anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant messages.

Phrases like "g**ks f**k off", "watch out Jews" and "white power" had been spray-painted on the walls for weeks before the council finally sent someone to remove them.

The racist vandalism drew disgust from residents and social media users, with multiple people sharing their outrage online.

The graffiti was reportedly there for a month before it was painted over by the council.

Racist messages were spray painted in black on the wall of the restaurant.

"Whilst waiting to catch up with my old man this evening, I casually wandered round behind the strip of Asian eateries to have a smoke and came upon this: Nazi graffiti scrawled all over the doors and walls of the adjoining Indian, Korean and Thai restaurants," Facebook user Anouk De Dilva said.

"I almost lost my appetite - not only for what these filthmongers had done to the place and the poor people who worked there, but for the knowledge that my own flesh and blood had to tread alone through this neighbourhood amid such human garbage. Nobody deserves that."

People were horrified by the racist attack, condemning those responsible.

"It's sick! Sadly it is a sign of the times we live in," one person commented.

Residents were left horrified by the vile attack.

"This was where I grew up. What a f***ing disgrace these people are. I'm super upset and super angry that anyone would do this," another said.

The post was then shared to the Humans of Eastwood Daily Facebook page, where hundreds of more social media users shared their shock at the vile messages.

Following the outrage, the Parramatta Council sent out a painting crew to cover up the graffiti.

The neo-Nazi graffiti was eventually removed by Parramatta Council.

"City of Parramatta is a proud multicultural community. Council's Community Strategic Plan specifically identifies being welcoming and celebrating culture and diversity as a key objective," a spokesperson for the council told the Northern District Times.

The area where the wall the graffitied houses about six Asian or South East Asian restaurants in the same block.