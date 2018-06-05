Killer dad’s sick Google searches

Graham Stuart Dillon will be eligible for parole in 2048. Picture: Supplied

Graham Stuart Dillon will be eligible for parole in 2048. Picture: Supplied

A SICK killer used Google to look up medical advice, before online shopping and looking at porn, just after he kicked and punched his nine-year-old son to death.

Canberra man Graham Stuart Dillon has now been jailed for up to 41 years for the sickening murder of little Bradyn in 2016.

The youngster died of brain injuries after being repeatedly struck in the head in separate attacks.

In the months leading up to his death, Bradyn was burnt with cigarettes, punched in the stomach and thrown against the wall - before a final bashing on February 15, 2016, when Dillon knocked the child unconscious.

The disturbing final act caused bleeding on Bradyn's brain. He was carried shirtless out of the house by paramedics and taken by ambulance to hospital, but he died a short time later.

Bradyn was killed in 2016. Picture: Channel 9

Last year, Dillon pleaded guilty to his son's killing, as well as causing grievous bodily harm and several assault charges - including choking and threatening to kill.

However, court documents seen by ABC and Channel 9 have now revealed what Dillon did in the moments after he fatally bashed his own son.

"The offender evidently made unsuccessful attempts to revive Bradyn, but did not call for emergency assistance," court documents state.

Instead of calling emergency services, the documents state Dillon turned to the assistance of Google.

"What does it mean if someone is knock [sic] out how do u [sic] get them up," he typed into the search engine.

Bradyn was taken to hospital, but he died a short time later. Picture: Sky News

He then went on to use the search engine to go online shopping and access porn.

According to documents seen by ABC, Dillon also took photographs of Bradyn's shoes and researched their value on the internet.

The papers also reportedly describe more than 60 injuries to Bradyn's head and body, claiming "the violence was often punishment for a real or imagined infraction of discipline".

Outside court yesterday, Bradyn's mother Rachel Jones praised the sentence, but told reporters nothing will bring back her little boy.

"No sentence that could have been handed down today against this vicious and cowardly predator could ever give me satisfaction," she said.

"We have lost our little boy in the most callous and brutal ways."

Dillon will be eligible for parole in 2048.