Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

A NATIONAL petition is being shared around social media urging people not to refuel between Friday, October 26 from 12am to 11.59pm on and Saturday, October 27.

The petition states, "the Australian Government take an extra 10% GST on top of the fuel excise which in turn is driving up fuel prices."

"We are wanting to achieve more affordable fuel to all Australians."

"We therefore ask the House to consider in the interests of the Citizens of Australia our proposal for removing the GST on the fuel excise and also lowering the fuel excise and a Royal Commission into fuel prices and price gouging.

The average weekly petrol price for Grafton has risen by 13.9 cents per litre in the past six months, according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum.

It's also not surprising school holidays were blamed for the rising prices when, at the beginning of the September break, the average cost was 155.5. However, by the time the kids were back at school, that figure had jumped to 160.3 cents per litre.

Today the cheapest place to refuel in the Clarence Valley is Tyndale Roadhouse with 148.9 for unleaded and 157.9 for diesel.

Meanwhile, the most expensive place to refuel is at Coles Express Grafton with 168.9 for unleaded and 171.9 for regular diesel.

For more information or to sign the official government petition, visit THIS LINK