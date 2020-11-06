Sick punishment for stealing sex toy, court told

A woman was allegedly so furious a man stole her vibrator she punched him before he was forced to carry out a degrading act, a court has heard.

An Adelaide woman allegedly held a man against his will and inflicted violent and degrading acts upon him, including forcing him to eat dog food, after he stole her vibrator, a court has heard.

Janise Mai Cox, 22, and two others are facing several charges over the man's alleged ordeal on August 6 last year.

Prosecutors say the offences took place at Elizabeth North, in the northern suburbs, where Cox was living at the time.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face trial in 12 months, but the District Court heard on Friday she has admitted some involvement.

"She discovered that the victim had stolen her personal belongings, particularly a vibrator ... and that was when she spontaneously went over and punched him," Joel Horksins, for Cox, told the court.

He said his client was also present while the alleged victim was forced to eat dog food, but not for other acts of violence allegedly inflicted.

Janise Mai Cox will face a District Court trial in 12 months. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Mr Horksins said the case against Cox, who appeared in court by video-link from prison, was "weak in terms of her culpability for the joint enterprise".

"Her presence for the entirety, as has been alleged, that's disputed," he said.

"She was there for parts of it.

"The victim admits to having not known where she was at other times and the victim also admits to having consumed a large amount of drugs prior to all of this occurring."

But prosecutor Damian Cunningham told the court, on his case, Cox had played a more significant role.

He said she was there when the victim was "refused the ability to leave the premises", and became violent after the items were stolen.

"(The allegations include) choking him and punching him to the head and kicking him in the ribs a number of times, some statements being made, some threatening statements," hes said.

"Given her presence at the premises and her involvement in part of the violence, it's alleged that all of the acts can be attributed to her on a joint enterprise basis."

Cox was granted home detention bail after her arrest last year, but taken back into custody in July after she cut off her monitoring bracelet and absconded.

Making an application for her to be released again, Mr Horskins said Cox had been living with her partner and was "blind-sided by the termination of that relationship".

"She was forcibly removed from the premises by her partner's family members and they would not let her back in to retrieve her personal belongings," he said.

"She then kicked the door, damaged the door and removed her bracelet."

He said, under the new application, Cox would be living on home detention bail with her grandmother, who is "very strict".

Mr Cunningham said the prosecution was opposed to bail because of the seriousness of the allegations and Cox's prior non-compliance.

Judge Liesl Chapman also expressed concern about her abscondment.

"I'd need much more to convince me than simply the fact that she's going to be at her grandmother's is going to change this," she said.

Cox is facing charges including false imprisonment and "taking part in and filming a humiliating or degrading act".

Judge Chapman adjourned the application to next month.

