Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on the hunt for a man believed to have sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in a Coolum park public toilet.
Police are on the hunt for a man believed to have sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in a Coolum park public toilet. Warren Lynam
Opinion

Sickened by toddler assault, and public's response

Amber Hooker
by
16th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

I AM shocked and sickened to learn a four-year-old girl was recently sexually assaulted at a Coolum Park.

So too am I disgusted at all those who have come out in the wake of this absolute tragedy blaming the parents, questioning where they were.

I don't have children, but I have been around them enough to know it only takes a split second to lose sight of them.

My heart goes out to the little girl, to her family and loved ones. I can't imagine and hope to never know the pain they are going through.

The only person to blame here is the man responsible, who police are still searching for and ask any members of the public to help identify.

This recent tragedy comes after a man is alleged to have taken a seven-year-old girl from a North Lakes shopping centre and indecently assaulted her last month. The matter is still before the court.

It also comes amidst calls for a public database of child sex offenders. I have heard much discussion in favour, from those saying we have a right to know who and where child sex offenders are.

And while my instinct agrees, my mind argues the opposite and apparently so does the evidence.

The Institute of Criminology reports there is little evidence to suggest similar policies in the US have reduced re-offending, and despite strong public support they appear to have little effect on levels of fear in the community.

I sincerely hope anyone who commits such heinous acts against a child is brought to justice.

But when I see the flippant death threats which always rear in times of tragedy, I hope it is the law enforcers rather than the vigilantes who see justice is done.

More Stories

child victims opinion sex offender register sexual assault soapbox
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pacific Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

    Pacific Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

    News EMERGENCY services have been called to the single-vehicle crash, which happened near New Italy this morning.

    Why regional vets are feeling the pressure

    premium_icon Why regional vets are feeling the pressure

    News 'We have to change the culture, the way we work'

    • 16th Jan 2019 7:30 AM
    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime Driver captures footage of stolen vehicle pursuit ... twice!

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    News 'I am heartbroken for such a wonderful horse'