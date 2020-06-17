Menu
Crime

'Sickening act' carried out by vandals

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Jun 2020 7:30 AM
Vandals destroyed 40 headstones at Grafton Cemetery
Vandals destroyed 40 headstones at Grafton Cemetery Coffs/Clarence Police District

COFFS/Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid has labelled a recent spate of vandalism as a "disgraceful, low and sickening act."

Approximately 40 headstones and other items such as vases at Grafton Cemetery on Villiers St, had been destroyed over the weekend. 

Coffs/Clarence Police were notified on Monday morning (June 15) and are asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Grafton Police on 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number E7688 6951.

Grafton Daily Examiner

