‘Sickening’: Video shows car hit cyclist

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 10:11 AM

 

Police have launched an investigation after dramatic footage surfaced of the heart-stopping moment a motorist collides with a cyclist in Newcastle.

The vision shows the car clipping the rider who then tumbles onto the road, along with several other cyclists he is riding with.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris

 

 

The motorist then appears to drive off.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"The incident has been reported to police and officers have commenced inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"Anyone with information is urged to come forward."

More to come

