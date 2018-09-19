Sid snags prime position on new butchery wall

KEEPING WATCH: The Fair Butcher Maclean owner Chris O'Connor with a picture of the former owner of the RP Walters Butcher site, Sid Jones, over his shoulder.

KEEPING WATCH: The Fair Butcher Maclean owner Chris O'Connor with a picture of the former owner of the RP Walters Butcher site, Sid Jones, over his shoulder. Adam Hourigan

THERE may be a new look to the inside of the shop but there's a still a familiar face watching over the newly opened butchery at the old RP Walters site in Maclean.

A larger-than-life-size photo of long-time owner of the site, Sid Jones, hangs proudly on the wall of the newly coined The Fair Butcher Maclean.

Fair Butchery opens in Maclean: Fair Butchery takes over old Rp Walters Butchery site in Maclean

The business opened again on Monday with the O'Connor family in charge, who also own the Yamba Fair Butchery, and the photo on the wall isn't the only thing that pays tribute to the past.

"(Former owner) Speed's famous sausages are still front and centre,” owner Chris O'Connor said.

"We'll provide our full range here, including our gourmet product.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr O'Connor said they took the opportunity to move to Maclean and thought they'd give the location a go - and after their opening day on Monday said the feeling for the long-time local butchery was well on display, with people popping their head in the door to see what had changed and if the famous sausages were still on offer.

"It's unreal. I didn't realise that there was that level of feeling out there but we're extremely happy it is,” Mr O'Connor said.