Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Siddle retires from international cricket

by Russell Gould
29th Dec 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Veteran paceman Peter Siddle has retired from international cricket.

The 35-year-old Victorian, who has played 67 Tests, informed his Australian teammates on the MCG before play on day four of the Boxing Day Test.

 

Stream the AUS v NZ Domain Test Series LIVE & Ad-Break Free During Play on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Siddle finished his Test career with 221 wickets, leaving him 13th on the overall list for Australia.

His omission from the squad for the final Test against New Zealand in Sydney, with no more Test cricket for Australia until a two-match tour of Bangladesh in June, was the beginning of the end for the game's most famous vegan.

Siddle also played 20 one day internationals, the most recent coming as a shock inclusion in January this year, 10 years after his ODI debut.

 

 

 

The Victorian has vowed to play on, still "loving the game" and with lots of first-class cricket still to be played both at home and in England where Siddle remains highly-valued among county cricket teams.

"I love playing the game, and if I stay on the park, keeping working hard, that's all I can do," Siddle said recently.

"If it gets me another game for Australia it does, if it doesn't 67 Tests and a few white ball games chucked in there, I've had a pretty good career. I'll be happy no matter what."

More Stories

Show More
cricket australia one day cricket peter siddle test cricket
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News Prime Minister Scott Morrison has bowed to pressure and offered up payment to volunteer firefighters in NSW as compensation.

        ROAD HORROR: One dead, four injured in two crashes

        premium_icon ROAD HORROR: One dead, four injured in two crashes

        News Female driver killed in single-car collision in terrible day on road

        Chopper rescues man after 3m fall through roof

        premium_icon Chopper rescues man after 3m fall through roof

        News Christmas week a busy time for rescue chopper in Clarence Valley with multiple...

        Crimes and courtroom drama that shocked the Clarence

        Crimes and courtroom drama that shocked the Clarence

        Crime Take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories from 2019.