Siddle takes six wickets in a day for Yorkshire

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket on day one of County Championship match between Essex and Yorkshire in Chelmsford, England. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

FORMER Australian Test bowler Peter Siddle has starred for Essex on an eventful opening day of the County Championship match against Yorkshire, with 22 wickets falling at Chelmsford.

Siddle took 4-7 from just 3.4 overs in the first innings as the visitors, who included England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in their line-up, were dismissed for just 50 in 18.4 overs - their lowest total in 45 years.

The Victorian and rookie paceman Sam Cook (5-28) grabbed nine wickets between them, with Root departing for a golden duck when he edged the 20-year-old to Alastair Cook in the slips.

Garry Ballance (22), the only player to reach double figures, was Siddle's final victim and Bairstow (7) Cook's second when his superb delivery shattered the stumps of the England wicketkeeper.

However, Essex was unable to capitalise on its outstanding work, dismissed for just 142 with Tim Bresnan, Jack Brooks and Ben Coad taking three wickets apiece.

Yorkshire continued its fightback with the bat, closing on 2-162, with Siddle taking both wickets, for a lead of 69 runs.

Former England opener Adam Lyth was the first to exit for 27 before Siddle saw Bairstow's stumps wrecked for the second time in hours, bringing to a close a pugnacious innings of 50 that included six fours and a six.

Elsewhere, Queensland opener Matt Renshaw scored 21 as Somerset dominated a Lancashire attack that contained England spearhead Jimmy Anderson.

Somerset closed on 5-321 with veteran opener Marcus Trescothick (100) and 20-year-old George Bartlett (110) putting on 134 for the second wicket.

In division two, Shaun Marsh scored just five as Glamorgan was blown away by Kent's veteran seamer Darren Stevens, who took 6-26 as the home side were bowled out for 94.

However, former NSW and Tasmania seamer Timm van der Gugten pulled Glamorgan back into the match with six wickets of his own as Kent closed on 9-163 - a lead of just 69.

- AAP