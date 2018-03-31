Sightings of ‘Clarissa, Queen of the Clarence' resurface

OVER the past few days there have been reports from early morning river users of what appears to be a young woman with a fish-like tail playing in the river between Susan Island and the new Grafton Bridge.

Early morning rowers from Grafton Rowing Club were the first to see her on Thursday morning but were unsure of what they had actually seen.

Later that morning Bill Dougherty claimed a similar sighting closer to the old bowling club.

Another riverside resident was adamant he'd seen Mr Dougherty actually approach the young woman to engage her in conversation on his daily swim across the Clarence River.

Speculation is high that this could well be the mermaid Clarissa, who was sighted some time ago resting on the back-up ferry at Lawrence.

Many locals, tourists and grey nomads flocked to the ferry approaches that day to witness the amazing spectacle.

However, possibly because of shyness, she soon slipped back into the water and has not been seen again - until now.

Long term resident & Historian Mr Greg Ryan brought to light an old legend regarding the Clarence River mermaids, who provided navigation assistance to early mariners crossing the bar at Yamba, and has speculated that after years of being dormant she has returned to Grafton.

People are urged to email newsroom@dailyexaminer. com.au with photos or vision of possible sightings.