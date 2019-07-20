Sights set on next riverfront plan

WITH riverside precincts built or promised at both Maclean and Grafton, one councillor says it's Ulmarra's turn.

After the Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct plan was put out for community consultation, the response had been overwhelmingly positive.

As it is headed to council next week for approval, Cr Karen Toms has focused her attention on Bailey Park.

The upgrade to the riverfront park was the logical next step and at the Corporate, Governance and Works committee meeting Cr Toms said the leftover Section 94A contributions from the Clarence Correctional Centre should be used to get it going.

"My thinking on this is that we have $1 million left in that section 94 fund from the jail after $2 million has been resolved to be used for the Grafton waterfront precinct,” Cr Toms said.

"The Ulmarra Riverside Precinct plan will be amazing once it is finished and I would like to see it started using that $1million dollars.”

The draft concept plan put the cost of the Bailey Park upgrade at $904,000 and was among $9 million in upgrades to the town spread across three stages.

Possible changes included a new boat ramp, waterfront walkways, street village improvements, showground upgrades and a pontoon.

Councillors supported the draft. Cr Peter Ellem said it was important to direct money for detailed planning so it was ready for a "state or federal politician to hang their hat on”.

"I think we are moving in the right direction. There is not a lot of money out there for planning purposes so it follows we should probably direct some funding towards a detailed design - possibly of Bailey Park - to get the ball rolling,” Cr Ellem said.

"After the demolition of the pool there it is time now to listen again to the community about what they would like to see happen to the riverfront.”