Sign safety waiver before eating insanely hot burger

AUSTRALIA'S hottest burger is back in Toowoomba and packs an even scarier combination of the world's most feared chillies.

Officially the most popular burger in Burger Urge's history, the Double Decker Death Wish is a double angus beef burger with sauce so hot that customers are required to sign a safety waiver and are handed goggles and gloves with their meal.

It sold out in less than a week in 2018, and was so popular Australia's supply of Carolina reapers and ghost chillis was almost entirely cooked up and eaten by Burger Urge customers.

The new modified and beefed-up Death Wish is packed with the most searing chillies on the planet, including the Carolina reaper, red ghost chilli, big yellow mama and the addition of the chocolate bhutlah - which widely considered to now be the world's hottest chilli.

The sauce measures over 2,200,000 on the Scoville heat scale - about 700 times hotter than your average jalapeno.

Customers can also replace the beef patties for poultry in the Lady MacDeath version, and vegetarian and vegan versions are also available upon request.

Available just in time for National Burger Day tomorrow, Burger Urge head chef Joel Chrystal said the Nuclear Death Wish option would break even the toughest chilli lovers.

"After seeing our most-hardened grillers in pain last year, we had to think long and hard whether we could even safely cook the Nuclear Double Decker Death Wish, let alone responsibly offer it to the public," he said.

"Last time, for our milder burger, we had three ambulances called to stores for chilli-induced panic attacks, so it's legitimately the hottest burger you can legally be served in Australia."

For more faint-hearted burger lovers, Burger Urge will continue to serve existing menu favourites, including its health-conscious vegetarian and vegan Nutritious Delicious range.