Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Big River Way signage changes will be made in Grafton and South Grafton from tomorrow.
Big River Way signage changes will be made in Grafton and South Grafton from tomorrow.
News

Signage change marks new beginning for old highway

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Signs for the old Pacific Highway in Grafton and South Grafton will soon be a thing of the past, with new signage for Big River Way to be installed from tomorrow.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place in Grafton and South Grafton to carry out the changes to directional road signage to reflect the opening of the new Grafton bridge and changes to the associated road network, as well as the name change from the previous route of the Pacific Highway, now named Big River Way, to make navigation easier and safer for motorists.

Signs are to be modified from Tuesday January 19 in Fitzroy, Villiers, Prince and Dobie streets in Grafton and in Bent, Ryan and Iolanthe streets and Big River Way in South Grafton.

The work will involve some lane closures for the safety of workers and road users.

To reduce impact on motorists, much of the work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am on weekdays, and is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting. There will be day work at some locations.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

big river way changed traffic conditions signage change transport for nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUT & ABOUT: Grafton Water Slide Day

        Premium Content OUT & ABOUT: Grafton Water Slide Day

        Local Faces Check out some of the faces enjoying a weekend of water slide action

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        IN COURT: 47 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 47 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's facing the magistrate for criminal matters today

        Daily Catch-Up: January 18, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 18, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.