Signage change marks new beginning for old highway

Big River Way signage changes will be made in Grafton and South Grafton from tomorrow.

Big River Way signage changes will be made in Grafton and South Grafton from tomorrow.

Signs for the old Pacific Highway in Grafton and South Grafton will soon be a thing of the past, with new signage for Big River Way to be installed from tomorrow.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place in Grafton and South Grafton to carry out the changes to directional road signage to reflect the opening of the new Grafton bridge and changes to the associated road network, as well as the name change from the previous route of the Pacific Highway, now named Big River Way, to make navigation easier and safer for motorists.

Signs are to be modified from Tuesday January 19 in Fitzroy, Villiers, Prince and Dobie streets in Grafton and in Bent, Ryan and Iolanthe streets and Big River Way in South Grafton.

The work will involve some lane closures for the safety of workers and road users.

To reduce impact on motorists, much of the work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am on weekdays, and is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting. There will be day work at some locations.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.