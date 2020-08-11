'Significant investment' made to improve safety, security

GRAFTON railway station will soon have a brand-new CCTV system following a 'significant investment' by the Nationals in NSW Government, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has said.

"Multi-lens cameras will be able to monitor a much larger area around public transport stations than previous models to help ensure the safety of passengers and staff," he said.

The announcement was timed to coincide with Rail Safety Week and Mr Gulaptis said it was important for motorists to remember to take extra care at level crossings.

"Obviously being hit by a train never ends well and that is why the NSW police have been targeting risky behaviour at the railway crossing on the Summerland Way just north of Casino," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Police are on the look-out for dangerous motorist behaviour such as ignoring warning lights and signs, speeding near level crossings and using a mobile phone rather than concentrating on the crossing."

"A red light at a level crossing is the same as a red traffic light - and failing to stop carries the same penalty - $415 and three demerit points."

Between July 2008 and June 2020 there were 77 collisions between trains and cars at level crossings in New South Wales, resulting in eight fatalities and 13 serious injuries.

Casino railway station will also receive the same CCTV system.