MANY parts of Grafton and areas to the west and north out of power including Junction Hill and Waterview Heights are out of power after a freak storm lashed the city this afternoon.

There are reports of a power pole down in Turf St, Grafton.

At least 2400 Essential Energy customers are without power, according to power outage reports on its website.

More details to come.