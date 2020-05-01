‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

NSW'S top medical adviser­ expects­ coronavirus recovery­ rates to "climb significantly".

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant's positive prognosis yesterday­ came as a further 18 NSW people were classified as recovered, bringing the total to 2284.

There are only 320 NSW cases currently classified as "not recovered", with 117 ­requiring treatment. This ­includes 15 people in intensive care units, with 13 of those ­requiring ventilators.

By comparison, just two new cases were detected, NSW Health said, despite a surge in testing to 7387 from typical daily levels of 4000-5000.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant says the number of people who will recover from coronavirus will rise. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Of the new cases, one came from a known source but one is still under investigation.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian praised the community for coming forward for testing but cautioned people against doing the wrong thing under relaxed home visit rules from Friday which allow two adults, and their children, to visit anyone else. There is no limit on how many guests someone can have a day, as long as there are no more than two adults at a time.

"Please do this responsibly," Ms Berejiklian said, adding there would be new opportunities to get back to normal "if we all stick together in May".

Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants people to follow the guidelines in the month of May so we can end lockdown faster. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Nationally there are now barely 1000 active coronavirus cases while more than 5700 people have recovered. Ten new cases emerged yesterday while 47 people were added to the national recovered tally, which stands at 5714.

Thirty-four patients are in ICUs across Australia.

The ACT became the first jurisdiction to be declared free of known cases.

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan called on people to consider getting tested, saying 556,000 tests had already been done.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a meeting scheduled on Friday with premiers and chief ministers. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with state and territory leaders on Friday morning and discuss further expansion of testing with a focus on people­ with coughs, colds and sore throats, those who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case, plus frontline health and aged care workers.

National Cabinet will also receive advice from health officials­ on the best way to ­resume sport and recreation at all levels, from NRL and other professional codes to community sport and individual recreation. An industry code of conduct for the aged care sector­ will also be considered.

Mr Morrison is likely to again urge all Australians to download the COVIDSafe app launched early this week. More than 3.3 million people have added it to their phones so far, but more are needed for it to be an effective tracing tool.

Ms McMillan said: "We are eternally grateful for everyone who had done that and a ­reminder for everyone who has not yet chosen to do that, it is voluntary, but we would like you to download and register so that we can continue our fight against COVID-19."

Originally published as 'Significantly' more people set to recover from coronavirus