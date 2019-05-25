Signs are good for river trail

WILD RIVERS: Canoeists on the Nymboida River at Buccarumbi. We Are Explorers

VISITORS in kayaks and canoes will find navigation along Clarence Valley rivers a little easier after funding has been secured for new signage.

Clarence Valley Council secured $10,000 from the department of Crown Lands for signage along selected parts of the Mann, Nymboida and Clarence rivers after discussions with key stakeholders.

The council, government and industry recently came together to form the Clarence Valley Canoe and Kayak Cluster in response to the rising popularity of the Clarence Valley Canoe and Kayak Trail.

The new signs would highlight key launch sites, exit points and areas of danger along parts of the popular trail, including trail "way-finding” signs which would be attached to existing National Parks signage.

"More and more people are using the trail, which is a great thing because it is providing a worthwhile and substantial boost to tourism in the upper parts of the Clarence,” acting council general manager Laura Black said.

"But we also feel it can be made more attractive through improved signage,” Ms Black said.

Nymboida Camping and Canoeing director Gray Stride said the plan came at a good time for the industry which was growing in popularity.

"In the last four years there has been a real increase in the number of people wanting to get outdoors and more and more families are coming out here,” Mr Stride said.

"There has been a growing interest in canoeing and kayaking across the board and there has been a number of small clubs starting up.”

Mr Stride said while social media made the sport more accessible, it brought with it its own issues as some people came to the river without knowing where key markers were.

"Five or ten years ago the average Joe who buys a few kayaks and doesn't know where to paddle would have struggled,” he said.

"Today they can can go online and all the information is there.

"But sometimes people can lose track of the distance they have travelled and people have even missed Buccarumbi bridge.”