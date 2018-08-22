Signs of dental disease in your pet

GREAT WORK: The new addition to Riverbank Animal Hospital, lead vet Dr Sam, has won the heart of Ruby.

GREAT WORK: The new addition to Riverbank Animal Hospital, lead vet Dr Sam, has won the heart of Ruby. Ebony Stansfield

DENTAL disease in pets really stinks, which is why Riverbank Animal Hospital is offering free dental checks.

As many as eight in 10 pets have dental disease, which is one of the most common problems seen in animals.

Dental disease can be quite painful for a pet and the increased bacteria in the mouth is associated with other conditions such as kidney disease, heart disease and liver disease.

Signs of dental disease

. Smelly breath

. Drooling or dropping food from the mouth

. A loss of appetite and weight loss.

HANDLE WITH CARE: Ruby undergoes a dental examination at Riverbank Animal Hospital. Ebony Stansfield

The leading cause of dental disease is a lack of chewing sinew and muscle, which pets would develop when they catch food in the wild.

Without this chewing, plaque and tartar can build up around the teeth and cause bacteria to appear.

This leads to inflammation and loss of attachments that hold the teeth in place.

To treat dental disease in dogs and cats, they need to be under general anaesthetic to assess the teeth and clean thoroughly under the gum line.

Severely diseased and potentially painful teeth are removed to help prevent problems.

Wet and soft food diets are notorious for allowing plaque and tartar to accumulate in the mouth. Riverbank Animal Hospital recommends pets should be on a premium- quality diet that helps to clean their teeth as they chew.

Riverbank Animal Hospital practice manager Sharon Martin said it was important to see an animal once a year for a check-up, but if they were over the age of seven the hospital do senior health checks every six months.

She said this was recommended to prevent an issue or treat it early.

"Prevention is key - it costs less to prevent than to fix,” she said.

Contact Riverbank Animal Hospital on 6642 3083 to arrange a free dental check for your pet or to find out the most appropriate diet.