Signs out, cameras in for deterring tree vandalism

CHANGES: The Urban Tree Management Policy is likely to change following a decision by the council.

CHANGES: The Urban Tree Management Policy is likely to change following a decision by the council. Clarence Valley Council

CAMERAS could become a part of the landscape at some of the Clarence Valley Council's 'high risk' areas with the Valley's best views.

As part of a review into the urban tree management policy put forward by Cr Andrew Baker at the Clarence Valley Council meeting, a number of measures will be put in place to deter environmental vandalism in 'high risk' areas.

This motion comes following vandalism that has occurred on the headland overlooking Pippi Beach.

As part of Cr Baker's motion, the council has decided to review the policy and remove any after the event site management in response to damage and vandalism, and replace them with measures aimed at prevention.

The council will look at providing a reward of up to $5000 if information provided results in a conviction.

The cameras, which were also proposed by Cr Baker, will have strategically placed signs to warn people of the cameras.

Cr Greg Clancy tried to pass the original officer's recommendation which would have seen a sign erected in place of the trees.

However, most councillors said they didn't agree with punishing everyone for one or a few peoples crimes.

Cr Peter Ellem said what Cr Baker proposed was not a soft approach to dealing with the vandalism.

"I don't like a world full of sins, there are too many signs telling you what you can and cannot do, but in some cases you have to make an effort but not overkill,” he said.

"So I'm hopeful our staff will be able to provide a review.”